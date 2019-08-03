Breaking News
Attention DirecTV Customers

New York woman drowns in stand-up paddleboard yoga class accident

News

by: Theresa Waldrop and Evan Simko-Bednarski, CNN

Posted: / Updated:

(CNN) — A New York woman drowned Friday while taking part in a stand-up paddleboard yoga class on Long Island, police said.

Lisa Margaritis, 48, an experienced paddleboarder, was trying to help another woman who was struggling in the strong current under a bridge in Hashamomuck Pond when Margaritis’ paddleboard got caught on a bridge piling and she fell in, Southold Police chief Martin Flatley said in a news release.

Because she was tethered to the board, Margaritis wasn’t able to free herself, Flatley said.

A jogger passing by jumped in and was able to free Margaritis from the piling and bring her to land, he said.

Southold police, the fire department’s rescue squad and a hospital paramedic arrived and began CPR. Margaritis was taken to a Long Island hospital, where she was later pronounced dead, the release said.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

National News

More National

World News

More World News

KOLR Podcast

KOLR 10 Podcast

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now