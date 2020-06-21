New York child, 5, dies after being run over by lawnmower, police say

News

by: Travis Fedschun, Fox News

Posted: / Updated:

Police barrier tape at crime scene Courtesy: gettyimages

(FOX) — A 5-year-old child in western New York was killed after being thrown from a riding lawnmower and run over, according to police.

New York State Police said troopers responded around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday to a home in Conewango, about 50 miles south of Buffalo.

Authorities arriving at the scene found the child, who was unresponsive, under the mower.

An investigation revealed that the child had been on the lawnmower without an adult.

The child was pronounced dead at the scene, according to officials.

The identity of the child was not released. State Police said the incident remains under investigation.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

National News

More National

World News

More World News

Trending Stories

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now