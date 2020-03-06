New York AG files Cease and Desist letter to the Jim Bakker Show

SPRINGFIELD, Mo- While health officials around the world and in Springfield have both said there is no specific cure for COVID-19, since the spread of the illness, there have been so-called “cures” for the virus shared on television and social media that are not true.

One of those “cures,” promoted on the Jim Bakker Show, is Silver Solution.

During a clip of his show, Bakker asked Sherrill Sellman, the creator of the product, if it was effective.

“This influenza, which is now circling the globe, you’re saying that Silver Solution would be effective,” Bakker asked.

“Well, let’s say it hasn’t been tested against this strain of the coronavirus, but it’s been tested on other strains of the coronavirus and has been able to eliminate it within 12 hours,” Sellman responded.

Kendra Findley with the Springfield- Greene County Health Department explains that this solution is harmful. She says that silver causes cancer.

“I have seen the claims of that product,” Findley said, following the segment on Bakker’s show. “First of all, there has been no testing associated with any product but specifically with that product. I would just warn individuals from purchasing anything and believing that that product could actually cure them of novel coronavirus.”

Now, New York Attorney General Letitia James has filed a Cease and Desist to Bakker.

In the letter, James says the product “may mislead consumers as to the effectiveness of the Silver Solution product in protecting against the current outbreak.”

“I would definitely warn people against buying a product that claims that it can cure coronavirus, especially this COVID-19 because there has been no science behind that, it’s too new to have any products that could cure that,” says Findley.

James says in the letter that any representation that the Silver Solution is an effective cure for COVID-19 violates New York law.

Letitia James has given the Jim Bakker Show ten business days, since March 3rd, to comply with the letter. If the show does not, she threatens further actions by her office.