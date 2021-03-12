New warning from Netflix as it tries to crack down on password sharing

This illustration picture shows the US Online Streaming giant Netflix logo displayed on a tablet in Paris on February 18, 2019. (Photo by Lionel BONAVENTURE / AFP)

(WDAF)– Share a Netflix account with someone outside your house or apartment? The streaming site is catching on!

As first reported by GammaWire, password sharing may soon be a thing of the past.

Some Netflix users are reporting that instead of seeing the home screen, Nexflix gives them a warning when the log on using another person’s account information.

The warning message reads: “If you don’t live with the owner of this account, you need your own account to keep watching.”

A spokesperson for Netflix confirmed the test to FOX Business, noting it is “designed to help ensure that people using Netflix accounts are authorized to do so.”

So far, it’s a small number of people in limited markets who are getting the warning.