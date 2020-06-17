New video shows how quickly the Emerald Bay Condo fire spread

CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo.– New video captured by bystanders shows just how quickly a fire spread at the Emerald Bay Condos on Lake of the Ozarks on June 16, 2020.

The video, which is 6 minutes and 19 seconds long, starts with what looks like a fire contained to just a portion of a building’s top floor. By the end of the video, the fire spread to consume most of that level of the building.

The Miller County Sheriff’s Department told Ozarks First there were no injuries to report.

For more video and photos from the scene, click here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

