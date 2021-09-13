New vending machine helps motivate Springfield’s McGregor Elementary School students

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – A school in Springfield is trying out a new vending machine that helps students with good behavior, discipline, and reading.

Inchy’s Bookworm Vending Machine is the latest addition to McGregor Elementary. The machine vends books instead of snacks or drinks.

Instead of normal currency, this machine takes special tokens which students must earn through positive behavior, attendance, taking care of library books, and being voted on by fellow students for certain monthly themes.

“It’s also very meaningful to get kids excited to do the right thing by putting books in their hands. Of course, we could get a regular vending machine with snacks and goodies that they could get, but when you are reinforcing positive behavior and increasing the love of reading, it’s a win-win situation,” says Blaine Broderick, School Community Liason for McGregor Elementary.

In the fall of 2020, the school was awarded a grant with the Community Foundation of the Ozarks worth $5000. An additional $500 was awarded for books.

Inchy’s Bookworm vending machine was created by Global Vending Group. The machine can hold up to 200-300 books.