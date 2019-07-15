New trade deal could cause prices to raise at the drug store

The new trade deal between the US, Mexico, and Canada is under fire from Democrats in congress over a provision they say will limit their ability to lower drug prices.

Democrats say the new trade deal, which replaces NAFTA, will end up costing us at the drug store.

They say one provision in the deal protects big drug companies against cheaper, generic versions of their drugs.

Democratic U.S. congressman of Texas, Lloyd Doggett explains, “It’s all about limiting competition and protecting monopoly rights, and that’s whats causing these prices to go up so much”

Dozens of Democrats wrote a letter to the US trade representative last week.

They say if the provision stays in the USMCA, they’ll vote to kill the deal.