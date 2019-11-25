New technology makes boarding easier

LAS VEGAS, Nv. — New security technology could ease some of your travel concerns.

The TSA is testing it out in Las Vegas.

This is the first time the “innovation checkpoint” has been used with real passengers.

As passengers approach the innovation checkpoint they’ll see dynamic message boards.

Next new ID readers scan your license to quickly validate your identity and confirm you’re flying that day without needing to show officers your boarding pass.

From there carry on bags go to a CT scanner. Electronics can stay in, and eventually the goal is liquids will too.

The new scanners can more easily see through all the clutter in bags.

Science fiction is coming alive with these new walk by body scanners.

They display a generic male or female form and flag an area of the body where there may a concern.

The technology is also better at spotting nonmetallic threats that a metal detector might miss.

TSA officials may also expand its use of facial recognition technology in the next few years.

Officials hope the new technology will be operating around the country by 2022.