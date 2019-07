OZARK, Mo. – In Ozark Tuesday new school teachers got to walk down the red carpet.

Ozark High School cheerleaders and band students welcomed the new teachers.

It’s the seventh year for the luncheon.

It’s a way to introduce the 50 teachers to parents and the community.

The educators also got a gift bag full of goodies donated by local businesses.

The first day of school for the Ozark district is in just a couple of weeks on August 15.

But next year that start date may be pushed back to September.