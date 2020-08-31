New study trying to solve jail overcrowding issue in NWA

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ark. — A new study aims to fix jail overcrowding in northwest Arkansas.

The report commissioned for Washington County shows many people are in jail for missing a court date.

If you’re a non-violent offender and a judge gives you a $5,000 bond, it automatically jumps to $50,000 if you miss a court date in Washington County.

The assessment shows that failure to appear was the worst charge for 13% of the jail’s inmates last year, meaning it’s a more severe crime than what they were charged with in the first place.

“People who don’t show up for court, that frustrates the system and it drags things out,” said prosecuting attorney Matt Durrett. “So that’s why those people have unusually high bonds.”

Durrett says county judges are now purposely setting lower bonds and electronic monitors are being used instead of jail, thinning out the population and the possibility for outbreaks of COVID-19.