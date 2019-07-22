New study shows aspirin may not be good for your heart

U.S. — For years, we’ve been told aspirin is a good way to prevent heart attacks and strokes.

But a new study shows the medication may be harmful for some people.

According to the study , 29 million people in the United States are taking aspirin for prevention even though they don’t have heart disease and many are taking aspirin without their doctor knowing.

Some doctors say for patients, especially those over 70, this can be harmful.

Researchers suggest that health care providers ask their patients about aspirin use and counsel them about the benefits and harms.