SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Greene County has 81 COVID-19 patients in its hospitals and averages 42 COVID cases per week. A month ago, it saw more than 240 patients and averaged more than 560 COVID cases per week. That’s according to the Springfield-Greene County Health Department.

When coronavirus numbers go up and down, sometimes medical providers will ask for outside help. Luckily, travel nurses in need of a place to stay in Springfield might not have to look too hard anymore.

OzarksFirst spoke with a CoxHealth travel nurse staying in a new, month-to-month rental home.

The story starts with Krystal Wuller, a Springfield native who lives in Arizona. She purchased and completely remodeled a home in Springfield. It was her dream to have an Airbnb property she could use when coming into town for work with her non-profit group, and visiting family. But, Springfield’s Airbnb restrictions didn’t allow her to get a short-term rental permit. It did allow her to rent for a minimum of 30 days though.

That’s when she thought of travel nurses like Jake Bosh.

“I like how everything’s a little vintage,” Bosh said, as he gave OzarksFirst a tour of his rental home.

When Bosh isn’t working a 12-hour night shift, he’s staying at a home built in the 1920s. It’s not too far from downtown Springfield.

Krystal Wuller bought the home in December 2021, which is also when she decided to provide furniture and utilities.

“It means a lot,” Bosh said. “I’m super thankful because a big stressor on travel nurses is finding the temporary living in often in places they are not familiar with. Just Krystal making this place available to me means a lot. It’s nice to have a place that truly feels like home to come to after working.”

CoxHealth and Mercy have called in dozens of travel nurses over the past couple of months because of COVID-19 surges. Being from Springfield, that caught Wuller’s attention.

“They’re hard-working people and they deserve a place to stay in a calm, welcoming environment,” Wuller said. “So we felt like the job and their ideals aligned with what we wanted and what we were looking for in a guest.”

Bosh planned on working in Springfield for 13 weeks with a group of 14 travel nurses. Instead, he’s only staying for a month.

“The COVID numbers are down, so that’s good,” Bosh said. “So we got our contracts kind of cut short. Agencies will definitely try to get to hospitals that have a COVID scare on the horizon, but thank goodness it didn’t end up happening here in Springfield.”

On March 21, 2022, the property will be available to rent for $2100 a month.