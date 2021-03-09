New Springfield program aimed to stop jaywalking and encourage yielding to pedestrians

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Beginning later this month if you don’t yield to a pedestrian at a Springfield crosswalk, you may get pulled over.

And if you jaywalk, you might be stopped by a police officer.

For the first three months of this program, officers will hand out a sheet of paper as a warning.

One of two bullet points will be marked, one if you’re a driver and the second one if you’re a pedestrian. On the back of the sheet, SGF Yields lists driver and pedestrian requirements.

Right now only 43% of Springfield drivers yield for those using the crosswalk.

“Since the beginning of SGF Yields, Springfield drivers have been doing a better and better job yielding to pedestrians at crosswalks,” Mandy Buettgen-Quinn the Traffic Safety Professional for the City of Springfield said. “But there are still a few folks that need a little nudge to understand that crosswalks are a thing now.”

Buettgen-Quinn says drivers and pedestrians in Springfield will get that reminder soon thanks to a $21,000 grant from the Missouri Department of Transportation.

Lt. Curt Ringgold says SPD, in a partnership with SGF Yields, will have three officers on overtime begin weekly yield checks the week of March 22.

“We’ll have officers out here,” Lt. Ringgold said. “We’ll have two in plainclothes and one in a patrol car that will actually make the contact. The two plainclothes officers will observe the violation and then the uniformed officer in the patrol car will make the stop and the contact.”

People can find out where the checks will happen in town on social media or in a news release the day of.

“There will be the neon yellow pedestrian crossing ahead signs, as well as a marked crosswalk,” Buettgen-Quinn said.

Most locations will be in busy pedestrian areas and school zones.

“We had 70 incidents involving pedestrian-vehicle accidents last year with 50% being the driver, 50% being the pedestrian,” Lt. Ringgold said. “So, we want to be in those areas to reduce those incidents to get down to pretty much nothing is what we’d like. Just so it’s a friendlier and more pedestrian-safe area.”

But you won’t be told when.

“We want to teach folks to learn to look for pedestrians, not just at certain times,” Buettgen-Quinn said. “And we don’t want them to just specifically look for officers either. The idea is to get our folks into the habit of having an attitude of awareness.”

If you are seen not yielding or jaywalking, the minimum fine would be 100 dollars.

This program will run until October.