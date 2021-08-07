New Springfield business thrives

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A new business is thriving in Springfield.

Emily Laurie opened a jewelry business called Onie + Sky about a year ago. Laurie originally decided to open the business to help keep her mind occupied after finding out she had melanoma skin cancer. Now her jewelry hobby has become a thriving business.

According to the Springfield News-Leader, Onie + Sky started taking off after Laurie made a bracelet for a family member and then posted it on social media. Within a day Laurie had received 100 orders.

Onie + Sky is a jewelry business that makes custom bracelets and it is named after Laurie’s two daughters. Laurie said her goal is to educate young people on the importance of protecting the skin.

Onie + Sky is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. for walk-ins and also appointments.

For more information about setting up an appointment, you can go to OnieandSky.com.