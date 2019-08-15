New security system called ‘Hall Pass’ is now used in Springfield schools

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A new security system went into effect for the first day of school adding another layer of security to the SPS district.

All schools still have their current security systems including all locked doors and a talkbox.

Frances lin is here to tell us about the extra precaution Springfield schools are taking.

It’s called the “hall pass security system” that does basic background checks.

It went into effect today in every school across the district.

Bret Range with SPS says it standardizes visitor badges across the district.

“So every visitor badge looks exactly the same, regardless of what school you’re in, which we’ve never had that capability before.”

Visitors will still arrive at a locked door and speak to office members.

Even if you got into the office area you still need to be screened to go into the school.

The screening will have to be done for visitors as well.

“It gives us the ability to screen visitors against the sex offender database,” Range said.”to make sure that we are allowing the right people in the building to be around kids.”

Range visited quite a few schools today to check on the new system.

“Many people have gone through the system today. So we’ve had no issues, so we’re pleased about that.”

It’s also working in unison with the 31 sites that are currently getting secure vestibules.

“So that work is being deployed right now, and will continued to be deployed all school year.” Said Range. “That’s based on the bond issue that was passed in April where voters allowed us to upgrade the entrances in 31 sites, making them even more safe and secure.”

You need to present your ID at each different school you visit even if you were already screened and passed at one school.