New rooftop bar comes to Springfield bringing unique views of Downtown

SPRINGFIELD, Mo- The wait is over, the construction on the new rooftop bar, Vantage, is nearly complete.

The building, part of the Hotel Vandivort, is called V2. Not only does it have a rooftop bar, but it also has 48 hotel rooms.

Co-Owner John McQueary says the Vandivort wanted to have a rooftop bar on the main hotel but was unable to due to structural concerns.

“That was our process for doing the hotel at the start. We knew nothing about hospitality when we jumped into this, other than form the customer side. We just knew there was a whole in the local market we knew that it would be something that would benefit Springfield and be an economic and cultural spark.”

McQueary says that from the roof you can see towards the west side of town, Hammons Field, and Missouri State. The Hotel wanted to capitalize on the idea that people want to spend time outdoors.

“People just desire to be outside, and we’ve been able to design this space specifically around capitalizing on that. When the weather’s nice or even when it’s a little chilly, we’ve got gas heaters and the fire pits.”

The hotel part of V2 is now open but the rooftop bar will open Tuesday.

McQueary did say that when it does open you don’t have to be a hotel guest to visit the bar.

Click here for more on V2 and The Hotel Vandivort.