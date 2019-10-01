New revelations shed light on Trump-Ukraine call

FILE- In this Sept. 17, 2019, file photo, President Donald Trump boards Air Force One at Albuquerque International Sunport in Albuquerque, N.M. A new poll by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research finds about half of Americans think Donald Trump’s actions as president have made things worse for African Americans, Muslims and women. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)

Attorney General William Barr and the president asked foreign officials for help investigating the origin of the Mueller probe.

Three House committees subpoenaed Rudy Giuliani for documents about his dealings with Ukraine, and sent letter requesting documents from three business associates.

In a July phone call, President Trump urged the president of Ukraine to open an investigation targeting Joe Biden.

Soon after the call, White House officials moved a record of the call to a highly classified computer system, severely restricting who could access it.

Washington — A series of rapid-fire developments brought the House impeachment inquiry into clearer focus Monday afternoon, with Democrats issuing new demands for evidence and new revelations about the circumstances of the president’s call with Ukraine coming to light.

Just before 4 p.m., three House committees announced they had subpoenaed Rudy Giuliani, the president’s personal lawyer, for documents related to his work on behalf of President Trump to persuade Ukraine to open an investigation into former Vice President Joe Biden. The committees also requested material about Giuliani’s work to secure Ukraine’s cooperation into a Justice Department review of the origins of Robert Mueller’s Russia probe.

Shortly after the subpoena was announced, The Wall Street Journal reported Secretary of State Mike Pompeo was on the July 25 call between the president and the Ukrainian leader. CBS News has confirmed Pompeo was on the call.

The New York Times reported Mr. Trump had called the prime minister of Australia to request assistance in the Justice Department review. The call came at the behest of Attorney General William Barr.

A Justice Department official then told CBS News that Barr had asked Mr. Trump to reach out to a number of foreign officials to request their assistance in his review, which is being led by the U.S. attorney in Connecticut. A source familiar with the matter said Barr traveled to Italy as part of his effort, and The Washington Post reported he has also reached out to intelligence officials in the United Kingdom.

In the call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on July 25, Mr. Trump repeatedly asked him to work with Barr to pursue a fringe conspiracy theory about the origins of the 2016 U.S. counterintelligence investigation that would became the Mueller probe.

“I would like to have the Attorney General call you or your people and I would like you to get to the bottom of it,” Mr. Trump told Zelensky, according to the summary released by the White House.

It was in that conversation that Mr. Trump also urged Zelensky to open an investigation into former Vice President Joe Biden, and said he would put him in touch with both Giuliani and Barr.

“There’s a lot of talk about Biden’s son, that Biden stopped the prosecution and a lot of people want to find out about that so whatever you can do with the Attorney General would be great,” the president said.

A Justice Department spokeswoman said last week that Barr was not aware of the call until several weeks after it took place, and had not discussed “anything relating to Ukraine with Rudy Giuliani.” The spokeswoman said the U.S. attorney conducting the 2016 review had received information from Ukrainian citizens, and that Barr “has yet to contact Ukraine in connection with this investigation.”

Later Monday night, the inspector general for the intelligence community issued a statement defending the whistleblower from critics, saying the individual acted appropriately and had first-hand knowledge of the events in question. — Stefan Becket

Trump suggests Democrats, media pushing “hoax” of Ukraine call

7:50 a.m. President Trump started his morning by weighing into the Ukraine call controversy early Tuesday, tweeting that the Democratic party and news media are working in concert to perpetuate their latest “hoax.”

“The congratulatory phone call with the Ukrainian President was PERFECT, unless you heard Liddle’ Adam Schiff’s fraudulently made up version of the call. This is just another Fake News Media, together with their partner, the Democrat Party, HOAX! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 1, 2019

“The congratulatory phone call with the Ukrainian President was PERFECT,” Mr. Trump wrote. Earlier, he tweeted an un-sourced U.S. map seemingly showing overwhelming GOP support with a banner that reads “Try to impeach this.”

The president has no public events on his official schedule Tuesday.

Hillary Clinton says impeachment is the “‘right thing to do”

7:30 a.m. Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton told Stephen Colbert she believes the impeachment inquiry is the right thing to do. She appeared on “The Late Show” with her daughter Chelsea Clinton to promote their new book Monday night.

During her appearance, Clinton called out Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, who CBS News confirmed was listening to the president’s call with the Ukrainian president, saying he should have been the first person to say something was wrong. She also says it’s the job of the Secretary of State to know what the president is going to say.

Clinton explained that a lot of preparation usually goes into these types of calls, but thinks that scenario is unlikely this time since the president has trouble “following instructions.”

She also pointed out that while presidents and Secretaries of State in the past have used special envoys to deliver messages, these discussions are usually carefully thought out. She says from what she’s seen, careful thinking isn’t one of Rudy Giuliani’s “strong points.”

Warner says he concerned about threat to whistleblower’s life

6:40 a.m. Senator Mark Warner, Vice Chair of the Senate Intelligence Committee, tells CBS News’ Nancy Cordes that he’s concerned President Trump is putting the whistleblower’s life at risk as he continues to suggest he wants a meeting over social media with the so-called “spy.”

“I think this is a clear example of reprisal,” Warner told CBS. “I think the potential threat to this whistleblower’s life is a realistic concern.”

Warner’s comments come as Mr. Trump told reporters he was actively trying to uncover the whistleblower’s identity.

“Well, we’re trying to find out about a whistleblower, when you have a whistleblower that reports things that were incorrect,” the president said Monday. “As you know, and you probably now have figured it out, the statement I made to the president of Ukraine, a good man, a nice man, new, was perfect. It was perfect. But the whistleblower reported a totally different statement.”

Later Monday night, the inspector general for the intelligence community issued a statement defending the whistleblower from critics, saying the individual acted appropriately and had first-hand knowledge of the events in question.

Kiev mayor says Giuliani is one of the “most famous men in Ukraine”

6:15 a.m. Mayor of Kiev, Ukraine, Vitali Klitschko, says that President Trump’s attorney Rudy Giuliani needs no introduction in his country — that he’s one of the most “famous” men in Ukraine due to his business dealings. Klitschko is named in Giuliani’s congressional subpoena and is a long-time friend of the former New York City mayor.

He told CBS News that Giuliani never discussed former Vice President Joe Biden or Hunter Biden with him and never asked for his help in looking into election interference in 2016.

Klitschko told CBS that the two are “old friends” and Giuliani is “the best mayor in the world.” When we asked if Klitschko helped make introductions for him here in Ukraine he said Giuliani needs no introduction – he’s one of the most famous men in Ukraine.

He also denied that any money passed hands between the two, despite multiple reports to the contrary. Giuliani was reportedly “consulting” for Klitschko in the run up to his own election.

“I’m responsible not only for international politics, I’m mayor of Kiev, I’m responsible for my city and we need knowledge, we need experience from people [on] how to make our city much more successful, much more modern,” Klitschko explained when pressed about his relationship to the former mayor.

– Erin Lyall and Roxana Saberi