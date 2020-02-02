New report says ex-MSU instructor fit to stand trial in killing of colleague

News

by: Harrison Keegan, Springfield News-Leader

Posted: / Updated:

Edward Gutting, 43, appeared in court on Nov. 16, 2016 for a preliminary hearing before Judge Mark Powell. Gutting is accused of rushing into a Springfield home on Aug. 17, killing retired MSU professor Marc Cooper, 66, and also injuring Cooper’s wife, Nancy. (Photo: Nathan Papes/News-Leader)

After months of treatment, a state psychologist believes an ex-Missouri State University instructor is mentally competent to stand trial for allegedly murdering his former colleague.

The defense team wants another opinion.

Edward Gutting, 46, is facing a first-degree murder charge in the August 2016 killing of 66-year-old Marc Cooper.

Gutting was an instructor at MSU at the time of the homicide, and Cooper was a retired professor.

Gutting has been at the Department of Mental Health for the past year, receiving treatment following a December 2018 finding from a state psychologist that he was “incompetent to proceed at this time.”

To read the full story shared by the Springfield News-Leader, click here.

