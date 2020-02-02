New report says ex-MSU instructor fit to stand trial in killing of colleague

After months of treatment, a state psychologist believes an ex-Missouri State University instructor is mentally competent to stand trial for allegedly murdering his former colleague.
The defense team wants another opinion.
Edward Gutting, 46, is facing a first-degree murder charge in the August 2016 killing of 66-year-old Marc Cooper.
Gutting was an instructor at MSU at the time of the homicide, and Cooper was a retired professor.
Gutting has been at the Department of Mental Health for the past year, receiving treatment following a December 2018 finding from a state psychologist that he was “incompetent to proceed at this time.”
To read the full story shared by the Springfield News-Leader, click here.