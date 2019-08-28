New program can waive costs of dual credit classes for certain students

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A new partnership means new opportunities for Springfield students.

Missouri State is piloting a program to waive costs of dual credit classes for some SPS students.

Students who qualify for free and reduced lunches can now take advantage of scholarships that waive costs of dual credit classes.

The goal is to make college more accessible to students in the community.

More than 50% of students in the district qualify for free or reduced lunch and would be eligible for the scholarship.