New policy helps students with low grades at University of Arkansas

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — A new policy will give second chances to students who have received a few bad grades at the University of Arkansas.

Starting next semester, students can drop nine hours of Ds or Fs without having to retake the courses or seeing it affect their GPA.

Professor Julie Trivitt is a part of the committee that put together this new policy called “Grade Exclusion.”

She says students changing majors will be especially helped by this new policy.

Because now they don’t have bad grades from coursework they don’t even intend to take anymore hanging over their heads.

“It can save students money, and by getting it out of their GPA and prevent them from going on probation or academic suspension for GPA purposes,” Trivitt said.

Again, this policy will go into effect at the University of Arkansas next semester.