New phase on the Road to Recovery begins Monday across the Ozarks

GREENE COUNTY, Mo. — A new phase of COVID-19 recovery begins tomorrow across Missouri and the Ozarks.

In Springfield, Phase Three brings a new 50% occupancy allowance to restaurants, shops, entertainment venues, churches and more. There are requirements for social distancing and cleaning.

Nixa is allowing its emergency order to expire on Tuesday, meaning the city will no longer place any requirements on individuals or businesses to stop the spread of COVID-19.

And Greene County is allowing its Road to Recovery order to expire tomorrow but is urging people to use good judgment in helping control the spread of the disease.

