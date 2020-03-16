New owners of Branson’s Ballparks of America planning big changes

BRANSON, Mo. — Branson’s Ballparks of America was recently bought by a Springfield group.

The new owner plans on making some big changes before the first pitch.

As fans and players wait for baseball season to begin, they might notice some familiar faces in the owner’s box. Greg Snider is part of this new ownership group from Springfield. He says his team has the drive and experience only locals could have.

“The best part of the whole story is our passion for youth sports,” Snider said. “Our passion for baseball. Two of the partners, myself and Paul Satterwhite, we played down here multiple times. Dozens and dozens of times between the two of us.”

This passion is leading to a lot of changes. Snider says the new owners plan to repave the parking lot, remodel all the bathrooms, expand the gift shop and even add a new restaurant.

It’s a lot of work, but as the old movie line says, there is no crying in baseball.

“Told a lot of people and they’ve said you’ve been down there a lot,” Snider said. “Well, we’re doing about six months’ worth of work and planning in about six weeks. Baseball season is around the corner and we’re trying to get as much done beforehand.”

Snider says the upgrades will likely not be completed until Memorial Day. Right on time, as the owners expect a record number of teams to play at the ballparks this summer.

Registration for spring and summer tournaments at Ballparks of America is already underway.