New Online Resource to Help Feed Children in Need

TANEY COUNTY, Mo. — Through a special program this summer, free meals will be served to low-income families around hundreds of locations in Missouri — using modern technology.

The program is from the United States Department of Agriculture and the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services. It uses online interactive maps and text messages to help families find places where they can take their children to get free meals.

Those heading up the Taney County Health Department say they’ve joined in the cause, because the need in the Branson area is great. Food insecurity is a big deal for many children — especially during the summer months.

Kara Miller is Community Health Educator for the Taney County Health Department.

“You know during the school year, they’re able to eat breakfast and lunch at school, but when school isn’t on they don’t have that benefit anymore,” said Miller.

She explained how the interactive program works, using your computer or cell phone to access locations serving meals. Miller says the program is for those 18-years-old or younger — or over 18 with a disability.

“This is just to let people know that there are places in Taney County that they can take their children to, to feed them during the summer months, breakfast and lunch,” said Miller.

Patti Turner is Directive of Food Services at Kirbyville Schools where meals are being served this summer.

“We have one family that even comes in from another state to participate in our program,” Turner said, “We’re fortunate that we have summer school that goes along with it, so the kids do have transportation in the mornings and the evenings for that.”

For Turner, being a part of a program like this, is much more than just a job.

“It’s very heart rendering to see these children come in and enjoy our food,” said Turner… “There are taste testers and our samplers — and it’s a good thing because when the school year rolls around, if we throw that stuff back to them..they’re like.. oh we had this in summer school and they tell their friends who haven’t had it yet.”

Turner says they serve between 125 to 150 students per day for breakfast and lunch.

Other organizations serving meals are The Boys and Girl’s Club, YMCA and area churches.

For more information about this program click here.