New Missouri law aims to help victims with potential lease problems

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — A new Missouri law that took effect Wednesday is intended to prevent victims or potential victims of domestic violence, sexual assault or stalking from being denied a rental for being a victim. The law expands to protect them from eviction or if they must break their lease agreement for being a victim. House bill 243, sponsored by Cameron Republican Rep. Jim Neely, also states that anyone who provides appropriate documentation cannot be charged back rent.

State Rep. Jim Neely speaks on the Missouri House floor on April 23, 2018 (photo courtesy of Tim Bommel at House Communications)

The measure provides a list of paperwork the landlord must accept as proof that the tenant was or was going to be a victim.

It also allows a landlord to charge a termination fee on such a tenant who wants to end a lease early.

Copyright © 2019 · Missourinet