New law in Missouri aims to give abuse victims time to receive proper help

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A new law aims to help those in Missouri that are impacted by domestic violence.

The law would allow abuse victims or their family members to take time off to get proper help. Employers have until October 27 to star6t offering this policy for their employees.

“I was in an abusive relationship I would say about five years ago and it started off kind of simple and then snowballed into a thing,” said Peyton Ragan, a licensed esthetician.

Ragan is now out of her abusive relationship but remembers what it was like trying to juggle her safety and going to work.

“It can be hard when you’re going through it,” said Ragan. “To call in for days off and there is still a stigma around that.”

“Being able to leave a dangerous situation is dependant upon the financial means to do so,” said Brandi Bartel. “And without the right supportive work environment sometimes these next steps are nearly impossible.”

Victim advocates say the first 60 to 90 days are arguably the most important for someone leaving a violent situation.

There is a lot to do such as getting medical or mental health support, moving to a safe environment, and taking care of legal matters.

“For most people, thinking about having to do all of those things at one time is incredibly overwhelming,” said Brandi. “And most victims, if they have a job, cannot afford to take time off of work.”

Luckily help is on the way for those who are facing tough choices. Missouri’s new Victims Economic Safety and Security Act requires employers with 20 or more workers to provide up to two weeks of unpaid leave for those dealing with domestic violence.

Harmony House, another local advocacy agency, says it is thrilled to see this type of legislation.

Ragan hopes it will help others who are where she was five years ago.

“I think I would have felt more comfortable getting out sooner,” said Ragan. “I think it is beautiful they are offering that. I think it is justice for sure.”