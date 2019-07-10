New law could release non-violent offenders from the Missouri criminal justice system

Mo. — Governor Mike Parson recently signed two new pieces of legislation into law.

One could release hundreds of non-violent offenders from Missouri’s criminal justice system.

The bill exempts some non-violent offenses from requiring people to serve anywhere from 40 to 80 percent of their prison terms.

Parson says the bill will help bring reform to the justice system.

The law could decrease the states prison population by 192 people this year and 925 people by 2023.

The law is set to take effect on August 28.