New Jersey millionaire gets 7 years behind bars over sex with teen girl

NEW JERSEY, (FOX) — A New Jersey millionaire who engaged in sexual acts with a 15-year-old girl for seven months, according to court documents, was sentenced Monday to seven years in prison.

Stephen Bradley Mell, 53, was also sentenced to five years’ supervised release and ordered to pay $35,200 in restitution, a fine of $40,000 and an assessment of $5,000.

The criminal complaint said that on one occasion Mell flew the teen from to Massachusetts from New Jersey on his private plane, and on the flight back “put the aircraft on autopilot mode and engaged in sex acts” with the girl.

Mell, of Far Hills, who had been president and chief executive of W.H. Mell Associates, an investment firm that specialized in municipal bond markets, pleaded guilty last month to endangering the welfare of a child, NJ.com reported, citing Acting Hunterdon County Prosecutor Michael J. Williams. He reportedly said Mell was arrested in June 2018 after authorities discovered he had engaged in sex acts with the girl.

Hunterdon County officials did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for confirmation and comment.

