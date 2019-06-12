New Jersey jail placed on lockdown following suspected mumps outbreak

NEW JERSEY (CBS) — A correctional facility in New Jersey has been placed on lockdown following five reported mumps cases among inmates. No additional inmates will be accepted at the Bergen County Jail, and none will be allowed to leave.

“So far no staffers are showing any signs of infection,” Bergen County Executive James Tedesco said during a press conference. “We have ordered the expedited delivery of 1,000 doses of MMR vaccines to administer to jail staff and inmates.”

The five cases have been clinically diagnosed, but they have yet to be confirmed by tests.

“Visitors, attorneys — we’re still going to allow that visitation, however, it’s going to be in a controlled environment where there’ll be no access to the inmates,” said Bergen County Sheriff Anthony Cureton.

Jail officials told WCBS 880 the outbreak involves inmates in the general population and now those held on behalf of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

