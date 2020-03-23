New information page for workers and business owners

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — The virus is impacting businesses and jobs across the country and bringing questions about who can get financial help.

Missouri’s Department of Labor has set up a COVID-19 information page for workers, and business owners.

There’s even a video to walk you through filing for unemployment.

We’re going to share a few bits of info from the site’s Q-and-A section.

If you are getting sick pay, vacation pay, or family medical leave pay you are not eligible for unemployment benefits.

In most situations, an employee is eligible for benefits if their employer shuts down temporarily, or lays them off because of the virus.

And in most cases, if you have to leave work to care for children, you are not eligible through claims are considered on a case-by-case basis.

To learn about the Shared Work Unemployment Compensation Program, click here.