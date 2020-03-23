New information page for workers and business owners

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — The virus is impacting businesses and jobs across the country and bringing questions about who can get financial help.
Missouri’s Department of Labor has set up a COVID-19 information page for workers, and business owners.
There’s even a video to walk you through filing for unemployment.
We’re going to share a few bits of info from the site’s Q-and-A section.
- If you are getting sick pay, vacation pay, or family medical leave pay you are not eligible for unemployment benefits.
- In most situations, an employee is eligible for benefits if their employer shuts down temporarily, or lays them off because of the virus.
- And in most cases, if you have to leave work to care for children, you are not eligible through claims are considered on a case-by-case basis.
To learn about the Shared Work Unemployment Compensation Program, click here.