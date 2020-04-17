New information on woman found dead inside an Ozark home

OZARK, Mo. — Earlier this week, we told you that 50-year-old Darrell Hamilton was charged with first-degree sodomy in connection to the death of 45-year-old Amy Phippen.

But tonight, April 17, we received new police records on the crime.

Officers believe Hamilton was inside the home when Phippen died.

He claims she fell down and never woke up.

An autopsy revealed Phippen had bruises and tears on several parts of her body.

She was also malnourished and had pneumonia.

After seeing the condition of her body, officers have charged him with sodomy.

Those details are too graphic to share.

Hamilton also made several calls to friends, stating he needed help with his quote, “dead girlfriend,” and repeatedly said, “I’m screwed.”

Hamilton has a lengthy criminal record stemming back a decade.

We’ll look for updates on charges, once Phippen’s official cause of death has been determined.