New House Bill would make stealing an item from a car a felony

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — A legislation filed Thursday in Jefferson City aims to put a stop to a common crime in some neighborhoods.

State Representative David Gregory says police chiefs have shared with his concerns about an escalation in the danger surrounding car break-ins and a concern Missouri’s current law is out of date.

“If no one is in the vehicle the car is just parked outside on the street or even in the driveway, it’s not necessarily a felony,” Rep. Gregory said. “It would become stealing and it depends on the item that was stolen. If it’s under 750 dollars it would be a misdemeanor”

Gregory has filed House Bill 2666 which would make the crime of stealing an item from a car a felony. He says police agencies are seeing more break-in rings involving armed suspects.

Some of the concerns in Missouri include a 2019 incident where an officer investigating a car break-in was wounded after encountering an armed suspect. And another case where shots were fired at a homeowner after he interrupted the suspects.

“They are organized criminals that are literally going out with a point man, someone’s got a gun in person points a gun at the home while the others jump in an unlocked car and try to steal items and so what this bill does is it tackles exactly that,” Gregory said. If you’re going to steal any item from inside a vehicle it’s still going to be a felony that we can tack on armed criminal action.”

Gregory says armed criminal action carries with it a mandatory minimum sentence of three years in prison if convicted.

“The problem here is that these criminals are going in and breaking into people’s cars in driveways right outside their homes on the streets and they’re bringing guns with them,” Gregory said.

He believes the tougher penalty would lead to fewer car break-ins and ultimately safer neighborhoods.

Because the bill was just filed, there is no hearing scheduled. Rep. Gregory said he looks forward to any future debate on his bill.