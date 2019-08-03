New Hemp Store Opens up in Downtown Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo- On Wednesday, SWIN Dispensaries opened at 108 Park Central Square in downtown Springfield, the space occupied by Marilyn’s Fine Jewelry from 1989 to 2016.

It’s the second location for SWIN, which opened a store in Hollister on March 4.

Owner Blake Swindale calls the new shop a dispensary, but it doesn’t sell the type of THC-rich marijuana regulated by Amendment 2.

Instead, SWIN sells what Swindale calls “CBD-dominant cannabis bud,” also known as hemp. The shop carries items including edible gummies, topical creams, vape cartridges and hemp flower, which has the same appearance and aroma as marijuana.

For more on this story click here.