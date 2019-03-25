New Funding for Women’s Health Screenings in Branson Area Gets Allocated

News

by: Staff

Posted: / Updated:

SPRINGFIELD – Some new funding is going toward helping women in the Branson area get health screenings that were previously unavailable to many women due to costs.

Today, the Susan G. Komen Foundation gifted a $40,000 grant to the Women’s Center at Cox Health in Branson. 

The Women’s Center says it plans to use the funding to pay for screening for women who are underinsured or not insured at all.
    
The center’s coordinator says these screenings are vital for women’s health.

“It’s huge it is very important,” Kami Burtless, Coordinator Navigator At Women’s Center at Cox Branson said. “Those screening mammograms could potentially save your life. Most breast cancers you may not feel them, it may not be a lump that you detect.”

Burtless also says yearly screenings are important because most abnormalities are detected when doctors are able to compare your current screening to previous ones.
 

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports

More Local Sports

National News

More National

World News

More World News

Springfield

More Springfield Mo

Branson

More Branson Mo

Calfano podcast

Calfano podcast

Washington DC Bureau

Washington DC Bureau

Don't Miss