New Funding for Women’s Health Screenings in Branson Area Gets Allocated

SPRINGFIELD – Some new funding is going toward helping women in the Branson area get health screenings that were previously unavailable to many women due to costs.

Today, the Susan G. Komen Foundation gifted a $40,000 grant to the Women’s Center at Cox Health in Branson.

The Women’s Center says it plans to use the funding to pay for screening for women who are underinsured or not insured at all.



The center’s coordinator says these screenings are vital for women’s health.

“It’s huge it is very important,” Kami Burtless, Coordinator Navigator At Women’s Center at Cox Branson said. “Those screening mammograms could potentially save your life. Most breast cancers you may not feel them, it may not be a lump that you detect.”

Burtless also says yearly screenings are important because most abnormalities are detected when doctors are able to compare your current screening to previous ones.

