New Fire Chief announced for Ozark Fire Protection District

OZARK, Mo. — The Board of Directors for the Ozark Fire Protection District has announced Jarett Metheny has been named the new Fire Chief of the Ozark Fire Protection District.

Chief Metheny’s career spans over 25 years in the fire service. He was previously the Fire Chief for the Battlefield Fire Protection District in Battlefield, Mo. and Midwest City Fire Department in Midwest City, Okla. He is a graduate from Oklahoma State University and from the Executive Fire Officer program at the National Fire Academy.

“My family and I are excited to join the team of dedicated and professional firefighters in serving the citizens and visitors of the District,” Chief Metheny said.