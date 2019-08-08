New financial aid helps adults attend college

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A new financial aid program is starting this fall for adults hoping to go to college.

The fast track workforce incentive grant will cover tuition and fees for adults who meet certain criteria.

That criteria include being over the age of 25.

If you are under 25 you could still qualify but you must not have gone to school in the last two years.

You must meet income requirements as well.

Once you fill out the necessary paperwork then you’ll be able to select from programs that are determined as high need by the state.

Ozarks Technical Community College has already compiled a list of curriculums that will fit in this program.