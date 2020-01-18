New event center to open up in Lebanon

LEBANON, Mo. – We’re nine months away from the opening of a property that community leaders say will transform Lebanon.

An event center is coming to Highway KK just 10 minutes outside the heart of the city.

The center will have an indoor-outdoor concert venue, wedding locations and a steakhouse restaurant.

The property owners say the project was originally supposed to be a sales center for their seedstock operation

Until they thought of expanding.

“We thought that this could be a fun venture for us and a good thing for the community,” Adam Currier, with Wall Street Cattle Company, said. Maybe get a few more people to get off the interstate get them to spend time in Lebanon, spend some money and help out the economy some way.”

Currier says he expects the Wall Street Event Center to be fully open in the spring of 2021.