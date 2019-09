FILE – In this March 21, 2014 file photo, roofers install a roof on a new construction home in Pepper Pike, Ohio. Spending on U.S. construction projects was unchanged in April as another decline in home construction was offset by a big gain in government spending on projects like highways and hospitals. The Commerce Department […]

AMERICA — New employment numbers from the U.S. Department of Labor are surprising experts.

The number of jobs added to the economy in May was much lower than predicted.

The unemployment rate is still hovering at a near 50-year low.

The low number of jobs created likely reflect the fact that companies are having a hard time finding workers.

The report shows growth in healthcare and professional services while construction and manufacturing are weaker.