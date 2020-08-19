New documentary focuses on Springfield music scene

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– A few years ago, former Chicago Sun Times columnist, David Hoekstra, set out to produce a documentary about the history of Springfield’s music scene titled The Center of Nowhere, a phrase the late Springfieldian producer and artist, Lou Whitney, often used to describe our geographical location.

Dozens of hours of interviews with local and internationally famous artists were cut down to 95 minutes and the final product can now be rented or purchased on multiple streaming services including Amazon Prime.

Photojournalist Tim Leimkuhler sat down with singer/songwriter and performer, Abbey Waterworth, who appears in the documentary to talk about the film and Springfield’s musical history.