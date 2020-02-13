New Diversity and Inclusion Unit is has a new commander

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – The St. Louis County police lieutenant who was told to “tone down his gayness” in order to receive a promotion, is now the commander of the department’s new Diversity and Inclusion Unit.

This week, 47-year-old Keith Wildhaber settled his discrimination lawsuit for $10.25 million, saying he wanted to finish his 26-year career on his own terms.

Wildhaber says he’s focused on learning how to promote diversity in the department.

St. Louis County agreed to pay Wildhaber $7 million within 60 days, and the additional $3.25 million by Jan.31 of 2021.

Jon Belmar announced his retirement as police chief hours before the settlement was finalized.

But County Executive Sam Page says Belmar’s retirement was not a condition of the settlement.

