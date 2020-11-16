New coronavirus cases fall in Arkansas, hospitalizations rise

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) – Arkansas health officials report the number of newly reported cases of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19 declined sharply day over day.

The Arkansas Department of Health on Sunday reported 874 newly confirmed or probable cases, almost 1,000 fewer than Saturday.

That raised to just over 133,000 the total cases reported since the pandemic struck the state in March.

Active cases fell by 22 to 16,531, but hospitalizations rose by 22 to 830.

Twenty-four new deaths boosted the Arkansas pandemic death toll to 2,183.

