New charges filed in fentanyl overdose deaths

FILE – This undated file photo provided by the U.S. Attorneys Office for Utah and introduced as evidence at a trial shows fentanyl-laced fake oxycodone pills collected during an investigation. Accidental overdoses contribute to 90 percent of all U.S. opioid-related deaths. Rising use of illicitly manufactured and highly potent synthetic opioids including fentanyl has likely contributed to the unintentional death rate, which surged nine-fold between 2000 and 2017, the study found. (U.S. Attorneys Office for Utah via AP, File)

SPRINGFIELD, Mo- New charges and more defendants have been added to a case where two people died from fentanyl overdoses.

Most of the people charged were arrested in November 2019, and indictments came the next month. During that time, health experts say 40 people OD’d on heroin and fentanyl.

That led to a law enforcement sweep and the arrest of 19 people.

On Thursday, two more people face charges. They are 47-year-old Sheron “Bane” Loggins of Florissant and 34-year-old Derrick “Cuzzo” Dailey of Springfield.

According to court documents, the Drug Enforcement Administration and local law enforcement partners launched an investigation into the drug-trafficking organization in June 2019.

Affidavits cite numerous undercover and controlled drug purchases, as well as seizures of heroin, fentanyl, and large amounts of cash. Heroin and fentanyl, the affidavits say, were sold to Springfield residents by suppliers in Chicago, Illinois, and St. Louis, Missouri.

