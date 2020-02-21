New charges filed in fentanyl overdose deaths

SPRINGFIELD, Mo- New charges and more defendants have been added to a case where two people died from fentanyl overdoses.
Most of the people charged were arrested in November 2019, and indictments came the next month. During that time, health experts say 40 people OD’d on heroin and fentanyl.
That led to a law enforcement sweep and the arrest of 19 people.
On Thursday, two more people face charges. They are 47-year-old Sheron “Bane” Loggins of Florissant and 34-year-old Derrick “Cuzzo” Dailey of Springfield.
According to court documents, the Drug Enforcement Administration and local law enforcement partners launched an investigation into the drug-trafficking organization in June 2019.
Affidavits cite numerous undercover and controlled drug purchases, as well as seizures of heroin, fentanyl, and large amounts of cash. Heroin and fentanyl, the affidavits say, were sold to Springfield residents by suppliers in Chicago, Illinois, and St. Louis, Missouri.
