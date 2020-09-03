New championship flags fly in KC, Plaza statues sport Chiefs jerseys

New Championship flags fly in the Country Club Plaza in Kansas City ahead of the 2020 NFL season. The Chiefs won the Super Bowl last season against the 49ers, 31-20.

New championship flags fly on the Sister City Bridge in the Plaza.

Neptune, a part of The Neptune Fountain on the Plaza, wears a Travis Kelce jersey to celebrate the beginning of the 2020 NFL season.

A statue of Roman god Bacchus, part of the Fountain of Bacchus near the Cheesecake Factory, sports a Patrick Mahomes jersey heading into the home opener of the 2020 NFL season.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — We are just one week away from the kick off of the NFL season, including the Chiefs home opener!

You may start to notice a lot of red and yellow around town, including new Chiefs flags on the Country Club Plaza celebrating the Super Bowl champions. The Chiefs beat the 49ers for the winning title last season, 31-20.

Some of the statues are already wearing their Chiefs jerseys. Roman god Bacchus went with the classic Mahomes jersey, while Neptune chose to hype up tight end Travis Kelce.

The Chiefs will welcome the Houston Texans to Arrowhead next Thursday night for the first game of the season. The games is scheduled for 7:20 p.m.