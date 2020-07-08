Click here for latest news on coronavirus in Missouri

New cases of COVID-19 reported in Taney County, possible exposures

TANEY COUNTY, Mo. – The Taney County Health Department is now reporting 111 cases of COVID-19 in Taney County. 63 active cases, 45 recovered, and two deaths as of July 8, 2020.

TCHD is notifying the public of potential community exposures from one positive individual who recently visited Maurices at Tanger Mall on the following dates:

  • Tuesday, June 30, 2020, from 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.
  • Wednesday, July 1, 2020, from 12 p.m. – 8 p.m.
  • Thursday, July 2, 2020, from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Taney County Health Department is asking that everyone wear a face covering or mask, follow social distancing guidelines and stay home if you are sick.

