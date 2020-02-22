New bill would allow employers to commit random drug tests on employees

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – People who use medical marijuana in Missouri may be risking their jobs if a proposal in Jefferson City gets approval.

While steps are being taken around the state to put the medical marijuana program into place new legislation in Jefferson City is raising some eyebrows.

Senate Bill 610 is sponsored by David Sater of southwest Missouri.

The bill would allow employers to drug test their employees randomly and grant them the clearance to fire them if they fail.

The same bill failed to make it out of committee in last year’s legislative session.