New bill to give kids in need free meals over the summer introduced

WASHINGTON D.C. – A new federal bill would make it easier for children to access summer meals for free.

Arkansas U.S. Senator John Boozman and Vermont U.S. Senator Patrick Leahy introduced the bill to better serve children in need.

The bill aims at adding additional meal sites for children in urban, suburban and rural areas.

Many children, especially in rural areas, aren’t able to obtain food.

“Coming from Arkansas from a rural state and not just rural, urban,” Sen. John Boozman, (R) Arkansas said. “It’s sadly a tremendous problem and it’s one of those things you get into and the more you get into it, the more you talk to people. You know, that are out there on the ground fighting the battle. You look at the statistics and it’s a very, very real problem.”

Boozman says the hunger-free summer for kids act would help alleviate summer hunger by expanding access to summer EBT cards through SNAP, and by providing flexibility to allow kids to take meals home where a summer program is not an option.