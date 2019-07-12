New bill limits start date for schools in Missouri

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Students can expect a little more time before school starts next summer.

Governor Mike Parson signed a bill Thursday that limits how early public schools can start the school year.

The current law says schools can start as early as ten days before the first Monday of September.

School districts could also hold a public vote to start even earlier.

Under the new law, schools can’t vote for earlier times and can only start as early as fourteen days before the first Monday of September.

This law will not effect the current school year.

Instead it will kick in at the start of the Fall semester in 2020.