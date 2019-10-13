New art exhibit debuts in Arkansas: ‘Crystals in Art Ancient to Today’

BENTONVILLE, Ar. — Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art in Northwest Arkansas is debuting a new exhibit.

“Crystals in Art Ancient to Today” features 75 objects, including artwork, artifacts, and 10 crystal specimens that explore how crystals have captured the imagination of humans across time, place and culture, according to Public Relations Director Beth Bobbitt.

The exhibit is organized into five sections, each one focusing on how crystals have been perceived by different societies across humanity’s timeline.

The exhibit will run through Jan. 6, 2020.

The cost is $12 for non-members, but will be free for veterans, members, and kids 18 and under.