New ALDI location opens on E. Sunshine

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Hundreds of shoppers lined up outside of the new ALDI location at 2847 E. Sunshine St. in Springfield. Some of the first customers in line said they arrived as early as 8 p.m. Wednesday.

The new ALDI on Sunshine is opening today, and shoppers have been lining up since 8 p.m. last night! pic.twitter.com/CQcB4JyVmC — Hannah Zettl KOLR (@HannahZettl) October 17, 2019

To celebrate the opening of the new Springfield store, ALDI hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony, followed by its popular Golden Ticket giveaway offering gift cards to the first 100 customers.

The store is the third location in Springfield. There are currently locations on Battlefield Road and East Kearney Street.

The Springfield store is part of the $3.4 billion ALDI investment to expand to 2,500 stores nationwide by the end of 2022. ALDI currently has more than 1,900 stores in 36 states, serving more than 40 million customers each month.