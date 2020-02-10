Nevada, MO man arrested and charged after shooting in Vernon County

NEVADA, Mo.– The Vernon County Sheriff’s office released new details on Monday regarding a shooting that happened on Friday, February 7th, 2020.

According to a press release sent out by the Sheriff’s office, 25-year-old Lonnie L. Nall Jr. has been charged with assault, armed criminal action, unlawful possession of a firearm, possession of a controlled substance, endangering the welfare of a child involving drugs, and unlawful use of a weapon; after allegedly shooting someone over what authorities believe was a property dispute.

The Vernon County Sheriff’s office says the victim was taken to Nevada City Hospital with a gunshot wound to the leg on Friday night. That person was later transported to Joplin for further treatment.

Detectives found Nall in a vehicle at the Cash N’ Dash in Nevada. Deputies were able to detain Nall without any trouble.

The Sheriff’s department says Nall is being held in Vernon County Jail on a $200,000 cash-only bond.