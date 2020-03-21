Neosho Schools offer iPads to children K-2 to assist learning

News

by: KSN

Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy: KSN

NEOSHO, MO (KSN) – The Neosho School District will be making iPads available for use during the school closure to students in grades K-2 who need them. If students would like to use a District-issued iPad during the closure, please reach out to your K-2 teacher by noon on Tuesday, March 24, 2020.

Grades 3-6 have the opportunity to take home their Chromebook that normally stays at school. Chromebooks for 3-6 are already set up so you do not need to contact in advance.

If you have a device in your home that you would prefer to use for your K-6 student instead of a district device, that is totally okay! There are links available that will walk you through how to log into your student’s information.

Save the Dates

K-2 ipad Distribution – Thursday, March 26, 12-7 p.m.
An ipad will only be prepared for your student if a request was sent to the teacher by March 24th at noon.

Chromebook Distribution – Monday, March 23 & Tuesday March 24, 12-7 p.m.

More information will be sent out today specific to device pick up.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

National News

More National

World News

More World News

Trending Stories

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now